ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Cook's Corner: Salmon aguachile

WMUR.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVida Cantina Modern Mexican Restaurant owner and chef, David Vargas, shows...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Cook's Corner: Chicken tempura with special sauce

Pat Brideau, an instructor at Lakes Region Technology Center, and Melanie, a student at the center, show how to prepare chicken tempura with special sauce. ⅔ cup Cold water ( set and adinal 2-3 tsp aside ) Oil for frying. For the sauce. 1 capri sun pouch (tropical pr fruit...
RECIPES
WMUR.com

Cook's Corner: Black bean soup

Renee Plodzik, nurse practitioner at Concord Hospital, shows how to prepare black bean soup. This is a recipe from her newly published cookbook, Eat Well. Move Often. Stay Strong.
CONCORD, NH
Mercury News

Cook This: This twist on fish cakes combines shrimp, salmon

In my eternal search for the perfect fish cake, I find the best way to get the results I crave is to create my own recipe that has all the right elements (in my opinion). My ideal cake is packed with fish, has little filler and is not mushy. It should be crispy yet succulent, salty with a hint of sweetness, and burst with fresh herbs and tiny bits of chile pepper. A cooling, citrusy yogurt sauce spiked with sriracha is the finishing touch for deliciously addictive results.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmon#Aguachile#Food Drink
News On 6

Cooking Corner: Chocolate Pecan No Bake Brownies

Healthy eating coach Sharon Stroud shares a tasty recipe for Chocolate Pecan No Bake Brownies!. Place pecans and almonds in a food processor and process until finely ground. Add the dates and process until well blended. Add the peanut butter, vanilla, and cocoa powder and process until completely mixed. Firmly...
RECIPES
KSN.com

What’s Cooking with Jetta Smith

We had royalty in the kitchen today! Jetta Smith, Miss Wichita 2022, and Founder of #CookingInAJett spent some time sharing a little bit of her cooking expertise, the inspiration behind her cooking blog, and some of the exciting opportunities The Miss Wichita Organization offers. Jetta shared one of her favorite...
WICHITA, KS
Appeal-Democrat

Cattle Corner - Vegetable Mango Beef Stir Fry, grand prize winner 2011 National Beef Cook-Off

1 boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound) 1. Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4 inch strips. 2. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with 1 teaspoon oil and remaining beef. Remove from skillet. Keep warm.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WGME

Cooks Corner Hannaford in Brunswick recalls deli items

The Cooks Corner Hannaford in Brunswick is recalling some deli items that got sliced this past Tuesday. The supermarket says one of the slicers wasn't cleaned properly. Out of an abundance of caution, the store is recalling these items if they got sliced after 4 p.m. on March 1:. Taste...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Inside Nova

COOKING CORNER: Better Banana Muffins

Vegan, gluten free and lower in sugar. These light, tender muffins are a better for you option over traditional or store bought muffins with great banana taste thanks to double the amount of bananas in typical recipes and spices that help accentuate their flavor. Flax and walnuts if using, also add a great source of omega 3’s!
RECIPES
WJHG-TV

Josiah's Southern Cooking

Some buildings at Haney Technical College are being demolished. The warm and dry spring weather continues through the weekend. 25% of small businesses will accept Crypto as a form of payment in 2022. Katie Bente with the Callaway Heights Fire update. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Callaway Heights area was...
CALLAWAY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

The Aldi in Tillman’s Corner is officially open!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The ALDI grocery store is finally open in Tillman’s Corner, making it the first store of its kind in Mobile. People arrived hours before the doors opened, the line quickly wrapped around the outside of the store. One couple arrived at 5:30 a.m. to be the very first in line.
MOBILE, AL
WMUR.com

What's the best Irish pub in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're looking ahead to St. Patrick's Day, and a lot of people love to get together with friends at a classic Irish pub to celebrate. But what's the best Irish pub in New Hampshire?
RESTAURANTS
Today's Transitions

Today’s Taste: Green Goddess Salad With Lemon Pepper Salmon

Jillian Jones with Forkin’ Tasty shared this healthy, yet delicious recipe with Today’s Transitions. Enjoy!. Heart Healthy Green Goddess Salad with Lemon Pepper Salmon. This mouth watering, heart-healthy meal is bound to be a staple on your dinner menu at home. Green Goddess Salad with Lemon Pepper Salmon sounds intimidating, but it really isn’t. This dish can be made in under 30 minutes and easily meal-prepped for the week.
RECIPES
WMUR.com

Riley is a 4-year-old Pit mix looking for a new home

The New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is a great organization, located in Stratham and many furry critters call it home. She was rescued from a neglectful situation and when Riley arrived at the New Hampshire SPCA, she needed some extra TLC to help her become a happy and healthy dog. Now that Riley is looking and feeling great, she cannot wait to meet her new family!
STRATHAM, NH
Mashed

31% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Ketchup

How do you feel about ketchup? It's one of America's top condiments and is without a doubt a classic combo with certain food items like burgers and fries. (When it comes to ketchup on Chicago's hot dogs, however, there's still plenty of doubt.) While ketchup can be made with different vegetables or even fruits, the version we're all familiar with is slightly tomato-y, a little bit sweet, and a little bit vinegary. There are, however, subtle differences in ketchup from brand to brand, and true ketchup connoisseurs can tell their Heinz from their Hunts from their supermarket generic brands.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy