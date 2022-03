The brackets are set for the ACC tournament in Brooklyn beginning on Tuesday, with every team chasing Duke. The No. 1 seed Blue Devils are looking more vulnerable than they did a day ago. North Carolina’s upset of the Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium snapped the Blue Devils’ seven-game winning streak. The Tar Heels now have the longest winning streak in the conference as winners of five straight heading into the postseason.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO