Your first impression of Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is finally upon us, and it won't be long until bold adventurers around the world set out across The Lands Between for FromSoftware's latest. Having spent close to 50 hours with Elden Ring at this point, I'm pretty confident it's an absolute masterpiece that's going to keep fans busy for a long time. The Lands Between is stupidly massive, with so much to do, see, and kill. Of course, in typical FromSoftware fashion, very little beyond the absolute basics are explained to players. That's why I thought I'd share a few top tips that you absolutely need to know before you dive into Elden Ring.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO