Video Games

Your first impression of Elden Ring?

By Addin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a positive outcry in the video game industry on Wednesday. The players looked forward to many reviews, tests and game reports on one of the highly anticipated titles of the year: Elden Ring! 4 pm it was time!. The whole world put their texts online and in...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring: How to level up and get your horse, Torrent

Elden Ring won’t let you level up straight away. In fact, if you don’t immediately follow the “obvious” path laid out for you by the game as you leave the tutorial area, it might be a while before you find out how to level up – which can be a disaster if you find some catacombs and end up walking around carrying loads of Runes. You don’t want to lose those, especially not early on.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Why Missing This Elden Ring Character Will Ruin Your Day

"Elden Ring" already presents players with a non-stop gauntlet of difficult foes and perilous challenges, but players can inadvertently make their time with the title even more difficult. Though "Elden Ring" has only been in players' hands for a little less than a week, the title has already proven itself a massive success, generating a glowing reception from fans and critics alike. However, with its immediate popularity and the scores of players diving right into the title, some are finding that they're accidentally making the game harder than it has to be.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

9 'Elden Ring' tips that will make your playthrough a lot less brutal

Hope you're sitting down for this one: Elden Ring is a pretty brutal game. That said, while we love the arcane trickery that the Souls series is known for, sometimes it can be a little frustrating to discover that you can sprint 20 hours into the game. (Yes, that's a true story: I beat the entirety of Dark Souls 1 at a steady jog; when I saw a streamer sprint like it was no big deal, I wanted to scream.)
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Elden Ring: How To Buy Smithing Stones and Upgrade Your Weapons

Elden Ring is hard. That won't be a surprise to anyone who's played FromSoftware's previous games, like Dark Souls and Bloodborne. But even coming into the game with that knowledge, the recurring "You Died" titlescreens will remind you that, yep, this is a tough one. Leveling up your character can make things easier, but even more important is leveling up your weapons. To do that, you'll need Smithing Stones. Lots of 'em.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Elden Ring': Seven Things To Know Before You Start Your Adventure

Elden Ring is finally upon us, and it won't be long until bold adventurers around the world set out across The Lands Between for FromSoftware's latest. Having spent close to 50 hours with Elden Ring at this point, I'm pretty confident it's an absolute masterpiece that's going to keep fans busy for a long time. The Lands Between is stupidly massive, with so much to do, see, and kill. Of course, in typical FromSoftware fashion, very little beyond the absolute basics are explained to players. That's why I thought I'd share a few top tips that you absolutely need to know before you dive into Elden Ring.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

'Elden Ring' Offers Players a Vast Array of Options in Adjusting Your Stats

When it comes to a game like Elden Ring, there's a surprising amount of freedom that is given to players in terms of gameplay. You can traverse the vast open world for hours before even touching the main story. Weapons can be customized to fit your play style. You can even run into an enormous fire-breathing dragon almost as soon as you step out of the tutorial. But if you find yourself wanting to adjust your stats late in the game, Elden Ring lets you respec your character.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to change your character and armor appearance in Elden Ring

Character creation is oddly deep in the Souls games, and Elden Ring is the most robust yet. You can choose your gender, body type, hairstyle, skin tone, and even get as granular as how big or small your character's eyes are. This is all well and good, but for most players, it will turn out to hardly be worth the effort once you find and equip any set of armor. Still, fashion souls isn't a term that came out of nowhere, and Elden Ring provides more options to appreciate your handsome character's attire more easily than any past game.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

