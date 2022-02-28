WATCH: Tractor-trailer flies off bridge into icy Massachusetts river

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Surveillance video showed the moment a tractor-trailer drove off a bridge and into a Massachusetts river Saturday afternoon.

The video, provided by the State Police Association of Massachusetts , showed the truck break through a side barrier before it plummeted into an icy river dozens of feet below.

The incident happened around noon Saturday, near the ramp from RT 95 North to the Pike in Weston, Massachusetts, according to the State Police Association.

“The driver, who was remarkably unhurt, stood atop the [tractor-trailer] unit unable to swim,” while first responders rushed to the crash site, a post from the association said .

The operator was secured by divers and transported to a local area hospital for evaluation. Authorities did not provide additional details on the driver’s identity.

The association said the tractor-trailer was carrying U.S. mail at the time it drove off the bridge and broke in half. Many of the packages were displaced but later recovered from the river.

Credit: State Police Association of Massachusetts

Credit: State Police Association of Massachusetts

Credit: State Police Association of Massachusetts

Credit: State Police Association of Massachusetts

Credit: State Police Association of Massachusetts

The road remained closed for the majority of Saturday while first responders worked tirelessly to clean collect debris.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the crash but noted an investigation is underway.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.