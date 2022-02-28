ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farm Real Estate Values Continue to Climb

By NAFB News Service
hoosieragtoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgricultural real estate values continued to increase at a rapid pace across farm country through the end of last year. The increase in the value of farmland has accelerated in recent quarters...

