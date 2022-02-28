ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

2 dead, 3 seriously injured after SUV drives into oncoming traffic on I-40 in Greensboro, police say

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xhy6Y_0eQrnmUN00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash involving alcohol on Interstate 40 in Greensboro left two people dead and two others seriously injured, according to police.

At about 9:45 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to the crash.

Police say a 28-year-old man from Greensboro was driving a black 2006 Infiniti SUV west on I-40 with three passengers: 27-year-old Darius Deshawn Smyre, 31-year-old Antonio Maurice James and a 29-year-old, all of Greensboro.

Officers say the SUV ran off the road to the left and crossed the median into oncoming traffic.

The SUV collided with an eastbound white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 20-year-old from Greensboro.

The SUV then hit a black Acura driven by a 32-year-old from Greensboro.

A white 2014 Jeep Compass, driven by a 22-year-old from South Carolina, hit the back of the Silverado.

Smyre and James were both killed in the crash.

The driver and the other passenger in the SUV were seriously injured. The driver of the Silverado was also seriously injured.

The driver of the Jeep Compass suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the Acura was not hurt.

Police believe alcohol was a factor but police offered no word on any charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

