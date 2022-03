PISCATAWAY, N.J. — After squandering a 15-point second-half half lead against Penn State, Rutgers did what it has done all season and found a way to win at home. Not only did the Scarlet Knights (18-12, 12-8 Big Ten) win for the 14th time in 17 games at Jersey Mike's Arena, they also might have done just enough to get a second straight bid to the NCAA Tournament.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO