It's over for the second time between Darcey and Georgi. Darcey revealed to ET that she and Georgi have called off their second engagement. The season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey saw Georgi proposing to Darcey for the second time in front of her daughters, Aniko and Aspen, and Darcey emotionally saying yes -- though her family and friends were not fans of the relationship. But Darcey now tells ET's Melicia Johnson that she and Georgi are no longer together.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO