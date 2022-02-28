Council President Launches Virtual Art Gallery To Highlight Women Artists

Photo: Getty Images

Ahead of Women's History Month, which begins Tuesday, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and the Department of Cultural Affairs are urging female artists in Los Angeles to submit their work to be displayed in a virtual art gallery on Instagram.

``Women bore the brunt of this pandemic as employees, as parents and as caregivers,'' Martinez said. ``Women's History Month is a time for us to recognize the women that have influenced history, but also a time to recognize the contributions of women today.'' The virtual gallery, titled ``Create Like A Woman'' will include visual art, literature, music, dance and performance art. It is aimed at celebrating and amplifying women's and girls' creativity during Women's History Month, with sub themes of mental health, wellbeing, community and strength.

``This gallery is a celebration of the incredible women of Los Angeles -- it's a space for women to be unapologetically themselves after two years of seemingly nonstop hardship,'' Martinez added. People who submit by noon on Monday will be prioritized for review, but entries will be accepted through March 25. People can enter by uploading a post to Instagram and using the hashtag #CreateLikeAWoman and tag @createlikeawoman and @cd6nury. People can ask questions by direct messaging @createlikeawoman on Instagram.

Email submissions are also accepted, and people can send a JPEG, their name, title of the work and a 50-word description to dca.publicart@lacity.org.