With social media, food delivery, banking, education, online gaming, and even work all happening online, most of society cannot function without internet access. The good news is that the internet has become so cheap and accessible that the majority has access to it. The bad news is that the “majority” also includes demographics like kids, senior citizens, and gullible people, who are the easiest to exploit and so are big targets for scammers.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO