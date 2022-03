Bell held on in the final round of Saturday’s qualifying to post the fastest average speed (182.673 mph) among the 10 cars. “I feel really good about (our car), that’s for sure,” said Bell, who has failed to finish the first two races of the 2022 season. “In practice, it took probably two runs to get the balance to where I was comfortable but I knew first run out that we were pretty competitive.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO