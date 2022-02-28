Man reportedly yells racial slur and attacks woman in Akron: I-Team

**Warning: Video includes disturbing images.**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police say they are investigating after a 23-year-old African American woman reported she was punched by a man after he called her a racial slur.

The incident happened early Sunday morning in the Highland Square section of Akron. The 23-year-old woman, Cameron Morgan, says she was punched so hard she suffered a concussion.

“He was a big guy,” Morgan said.

Morgan says she and her friend just left a night club when she saw a group of men fighting on the sidewalk.

“They’re all screaming,” Morgan told the FOX 8 I-Team . She said one man was yelling a racial slur.

“I’m the only black person around. I didn’t know who he was talking to, but he was calling white people a racial slur. I was like, ‘who talks like that? You can’t say that. That is not okay.’ We were in the most friendly neighborhood in Akron and he was like screaming, all these racial slurs. I was looking at him, he just made eye contact with me, and started calling me a racial slur. And then just literally punched me in my face.”

Her lip is bruised, she is in pain and has a concussion. She said after she was assaulted, she and her friend quickly left the area.

She filed a report with Akron police.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller and Captain David Laughlin confirmed that detectives are looking into the matter.

Akron police officials say they have issued an assault warrant for the suspect. Officers are looking the the 26-year-old man and hope to have him in custody soon.

“We hope that everyone can go out and be reasonably safe and enjoy themselves,” Miller said. “There was a conflict here that escalated to what we saw in the video. So it’s troubling from that stand point and it requires a further look, a further investigation.”

Cameron, and her family say they are hoping the man is charged.

“I am just shocked this would happen to me,” Morgan said. “My message to anyone who comes in contact with anything close to any hate crimes, do what’s right. Stand up for what you believe in.”

