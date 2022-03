The 7-year-old boy’s eyes widened as he toured Duke University with his family. While in North Carolina to visit relatives, Stan and Janine Bouyea had made a detour to Durham so Jamaree, a young point guard, could understand all that was possible if he studied and got up extra shots. Though Cameron Indoor Stadium was closed on that summer afternoon in 2006, Jamaree saw enough on campus to promise himself he would play big-time college basketball.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO