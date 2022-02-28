Earthquake rumbles under Lake Erie Sunday
The Unites States Geological Survey recorded a 2.0 magnitude earthquake underneath Lake Erie on Sunday Feb. 27. The quake shook just under three miles northwest of Lakeline,...www.wkbn.com
It appears something is about to change. This is what the fifth or sixth or earthquake in the past two months? Things that make you go hmmm
