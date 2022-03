There have been some regular commentaries on the state of the mountain skiing experience, so I don’t want to repeat what is already been said, but add to supporting an ongoing concern over the safety and enjoyment of skiing that seems to be diminishing over the years. I am in my 70s, with a not-so-flexible body that continues to be physically active because of fine orthopedic advancements and the doctors who continue to put me back together so I may enjoy a sport that I have grown up with as a longtime local and Colorado native. I ski much more conservatively these days, watching over my shoulder, and I’m picking my runs carefully. It’s more about being in the outdoors enjoying the magnificent views of the surrounding peaks and skiing with friends or family.

