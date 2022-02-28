Video shows arsonist burning 5 vehicles in Carson

Five cars in Carson were intentionally set ablaze by a person who doused the vehicles with what appears to be gasoline, security footage shows.

The destruction took place at about 4:30 a.m. Friday morning on the 2700 block of East Monroe Street, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is expected to investigate the scene on Monday.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 27, 2022.

