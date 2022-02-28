ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Indiana holds off Minnesota’s furious rally

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hxsyd_0eQrj8bW00

Xavier Johnson had 24 points and eight assists as Indiana held off a late charge to beat Minnesota 84-79 on Sunday in Minneapolis.

The Hoosiers (18-10, 9-9 Big Ten) won their second straight to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive, but it wasn’t easy. Indiana led by as many as 27 points in the second half before Minnesota went on a late 24-4 run, cutting Indiana’s lead to 74-67 on a 3-pointer by Payton Willis with 2:36 left.

Willis led Minnesota (13-14, 4-14) with 28 points, going 7 of 14 from 3-point range. E.J. Stephens added 14 points for the Golden Gophers and Jamison Battle had 13 points, including a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds remaining that cut Indiana’s lead to 82-79. But Johnson made two free throws for the Hoosiers with 3.9 seconds to close out the game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis added 14 points and eight rebounds for Indiana, while Miller Kopp and Jordan Geronimo each scored 10 points. Kopp scored in double figures for Indiana for the first time since scoring a career-high 28 points at Syracuse on Nov. 30.

Johnson scored 16 points in the first half, helping Indiana take a 40-33 lead into halftime. The Hoosiers shot 53.3 percent from the field in the first half and 50 percent (6 of 12) from 3-point range.

Indiana led by as many as 12 points in the first half, going up 27-15 on a Johnson 3-pointer. But Minnesota answered with back to back 3-pointers from Battle and Willis to cut the Indiana lead to 27-21.

The Hoosiers extended their lead back to 10 points three times, going up 40-30 on a driving basket by Johnson with 25 seconds left in the half. But Willis hit a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left to cut Indiana’s lead to 40-33 at intermission.

Indiana guard Rob Phinisee returned after missing seven games with plantar fasciitis and finished with eight points.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
State
Nebraska State
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
The Spun

CBS Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings

One day remains in the 2021-22 men’s college basketball season. Only a handful of games will be played on Sunday, the final day of the 2021-22 men’s college basketball season. Major conference tournaments are set to begin next week. It’s the most wonderful time of the year in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Ohio State#Battle#Tcu
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

45K+
Followers
38K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy