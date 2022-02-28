Sawmill fire in Freeport

Firefighters battled a fire at a sawmill in Freeport.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Sunday at Buskirk Lumber at 319 Oak Street.

Freeport Rural Fire Association Chief Jim Yarger said the original 911 call came from a semi-truck driver who was delivering new equipment.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire within 30 to 40 minutes, but were out late into the night putting out hot spots. Oak Street was blocked for several hours as crews worked.

Investigators are still determining what started the fire. Yarger says they expect to know more once they're able to inspect in the daylight.