ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, MI

Sawmill fire in Freeport

By Bronson Christian
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZULqk_0eQrj44c00

Firefighters battled a fire at a sawmill in Freeport.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Sunday at Buskirk Lumber at 319 Oak Street.

Freeport Rural Fire Association Chief Jim Yarger said the original 911 call came from a semi-truck driver who was delivering new equipment.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire within 30 to 40 minutes, but were out late into the night putting out hot spots. Oak Street was blocked for several hours as crews worked.

Investigators are still determining what started the fire. Yarger says they expect to know more once they're able to inspect in the daylight.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Freeport, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Oak Street#Buskirk Lumber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy