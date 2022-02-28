ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Ukrainian Catholic church member describes dire situation in Ukraine

By Ala Errebhi
 7 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Ukrainian Catholics at St. Mary’s Assumption Church in St. Louis are praying for peace and strength amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian flag on display in the church hall—and all throughout the church—is a distinct reminder of the country’s ongoing fight to maintain independence.

Yuriy Safronov, deacon at St. Mary’s Assumption Church, said he was in Ukraine three days ago, and saw firsthand how Ukrainians are struggling to survive.

“Families go to border and men have to leave their family, women with kids with suitcases crossing border, to make it simple,” he said. “I was in line for 10 hours. Three women passed out; I was helping to get them back to normal.”

Safronov said the country needs medical support for wounded soldiers, food, generators, and heaters.

The church is trying to collect monetary donations as well, but getting it to Ukraine is not going to be easy.

“Situation is that you can’t really transfer money to Ukraine,” Safronov said. “People think just money, but all banking right now, does not supporting the systems out of cash or something like that. So we’re looking for people who can bring money across border.”

So far, 368,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began Thursday.

Check out 9 ways to help Ukrainians during this crisis for ways you can support the Ukrainian community here in St. Louis and abroad.

