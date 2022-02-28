Gang-related suspects arrested for multiple car burglaries, thefts, shootings, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested five gang-related suspects who they say are responsible for several shootings, car burglaries and auto thefts.

Police said the suspects were members of the AOB street gang and terrorized car owners from East Memphis to Cordova.

Demarcus Humphrey, 21, was arrested and charged with auto theft, prohibited weapons, two counts of theft of property, and four counts of car burglary.

Humphrey has since been released on bond with a pending investigation with ATF for possessing stolen firearms. He is also connected to a missing stolen show dog.

Joseph Cole, 18, Aaron Jones, 18, and two juveniles were charged with a total of seven theft of property counts, 18 counts of car burglary, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, criminal attempt first-degree murder, felony vandalism and possession of a firearm.

Cole and Jones are both being held at Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators also found that one of the juveniles was connected to various crimes in the Wolfchase area on Jan. 21. Officers later conducted a search after speaking with the juvenile’s mother. They found a gun and multiple credit cards that they believe to be stolen.

Both juveniles are currently being held at the juvenile detention center.

MPD also believes that members of the AOB street gang were responsible for vehicle break-ins on Jan. 26 at Wolfchase Mall, Chili’s Restaurant and Dave and Buster’s. The suspects stole a handgun, backpack, two Apple iPads and two Apple iPad keyboards.

Residents say the growing car break-in trend is concerning, but you can not live in fear.

“I just try to always lock my doors,” Scott Welborn said. “That’s really all you can do. If they want to smash a window, I mean, what are you going to do to stop it? I just try to be vigilant and be mindful of where I’m going.”

