Chattanooga, TN

Legendary coach Gary Rankin takes over at Boyd Buchanan

By Angela Moryan
WDEF
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Seventeen-time state champion Gary Rankin is the new head coach of Boyd Buchanan football after resigning from the same post at Alcoa earlier this month....

www.wdef.com

