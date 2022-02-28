ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

1 dead, 1 injured in drug-related shooting, Gwinnett police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 7 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead and another is recovering from his injuries after a shooting Sunday afternoon, according to Gwinnett County police.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Macland Drive and McCart Road just after 3 p.m. in reference to someone being shot.

Investigators say they found a man in his 20′s suffering from a gunshot wound. A short distance away, they found another man in his 20′s suffering from a gunshot wound in a car.

Both were taken to local hospitals where one man died. Neither man’s identity has been released.

Investigators say they believe the two men met at the location just before the shooting. They believe the motive is drug-related.

Police have not released information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information that could assist police should contact police at 770-513-5300.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with this shooting.

