Food Drive Held At Giant In Northeast Philadelphia Aims To Eliminate Hunger In City Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Shoppers are helping to eliminate hunger in Philadelphia schools. On Sunday, the Giant store on Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philly hosted a food drive.

Shoppers donated non-perishable breakfast items like cereal, breakfast bars, and oatmeal.

The boxes of food will be loaded onto a tractor-trailer and delivered to food pantries and backpack programs across the city.

“We started on Friday,” Sabita Singh, the manager of Giant, said. “Today is our last day doing it. We’ve had great support from the community, our customers, and especially from our team members, as well. A lot of them have donated themselves.”

A similar event was held in the Radnor School District this weekend.