SAG Awards Red Carpet: See Looks From Helen Mirren, Leslie Odom Jr., Jung Ho-yeon, Lady Gaga & More

By Brandon Choe
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
The stars and sun seemed to have aligned on red carpet at the 28th SAG Awards .

Stars like Helen Mirren, Leslie Odom Jr., Jung Ho-yeon and Lady Gaga showed out in incredible outfits to celebrate the night of honoring the art of acting.

The 28th annual SAG Awards will air live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica in a simulcast on TNT and TBS. It will be made available the next day on HBO Max.

As for the show, the first big Hollywood guild to weigh in this movie-awards season, MGM/UA’s House of Gucci and Netflix’s The Power of the Dog come in with the most nominations on the film side with three apiece, though Power of the Dog , which has a leading 12 Oscar nominations, does not have a nom in SAG’s marquee Ensemble category. Those went to Focus Feature’s Belfast , Apple’s CODA , Netflix’s Don’t Look Up , Warner Bros’ King Richard and Gucci .

In TV, reigning Emmy champs Succession from HBO and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso scored five noms apiece to top the field, where Netflix record-breaker Squid Game is among trio of small-screen hits up for four prizes.

The ceremony will include an opening featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs, reuniting from their Hamilton days. Presenters win include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Plemons, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum , Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington , Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.

Kate Winslet, meanwhile, will present the guild’s SAG Life Achievement Award to Helen Mirren.

Click the photo above to start the gallery.

Gooberheimer
7d ago

Look at all the money they wasted on an outfit to wear one time. That money could have been used for free school breakfast and lunches for the needy kids, medical, dental or optical care for people who can’t afford it, … The Hollywood elite are so out of touch and totally self-absorbed. They are a waste of skin.

17
1st amendment only
6d ago

lady ga ga. is elegant, I love the blonde hair best on her. her figure is gorgeous. her voice and acting is suppurb. and she's Italian. she's perfect in everyway.

7
Thoughtful Servant
7d ago

Helens dress all the way ☝🏼 Speak some Truth woman. God knows we need some in Hollyfire. ✝️ Modesty, Gay-marriage abolishment & birth control is not the enemy. 🙌🏼💋

6
