Leslie Odom Jr. Kicks Off SAG Awards With Message Of Peace As Actors Show Support For Ukraine

UPDATED : Following a brief bit of banter that kicked off this year’s SAG Awards , actor Leslie Odom Jr . paid tribute to Ukraine with a message of support.

“We’re holding a place in our hearts for Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace,” Odom said, referencing the recent and ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The short tribute followed the awards’ ceremony’s opening bit in which Odom reunited with his Hamilton co-stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Daveed Diggs to briefly point out some of the night’s contenders, including Andrew Garfield, Lady Gaga and Javier Bardem.

SAG Awards showed support for Ukraine throughout the night.

“Please everyone, pray for peace,” Hacks ‘ Jean Smart said at the end of her speech accepting the award for Actress in a Comedy Series.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher opened her address with that sentiment.

“I would like extend prayers to the people of Ukraine,” she said.

Nominee Michael Douglas expressed his solidarity by wearing a pocket square in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Tonight’s event actually kicked off with a cold open in which several actors in the audience spoke about getting their SAG cards for their first acting jobs. Nicholas Braun – Cousin Greg of Succession – remembered being impressed by the free soda available on the set of his first gig, and Elle Fanning recalled her first on-screen kiss.

The camera then cut to Diggs, Miranda and Odom, seated together and all attempting to speak at once. When they took to the stage, the trio made note that the gathering was operating under strict Covid protocols, enforceable, they joked, by the Squid Game guards.