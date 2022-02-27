SIAC names all conference honors for women

Courtesy: The SIAC

ROCK HILL, S.C. (February 27, 2022) – The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has announced its annual women’s basketball awards presented by TIAA to conclude 2021-2022 regular season. This year’s all-conference teams, which feature ten student-athletes, were voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.



Tuskegee’s forward, Ashiala Jackson , leads the 2022 SIAC Women’s Basketball All-Conference team as the 2022 SIAC Player of the Year.



Clark Atlanta’s Corriana Evans garnished this year’s Newcomer of the Year award, while Imani Williams of Miles College captured the SIAC Freshman of the Year award.



JuToreyia Willis of Tuskegee earned this year’s SIAC’s Defensive Player of the Year honor for the league. Cedric Baker , Savannah State head women’s basketball coach, has earned the 2022 SIAC Coach of the Year award.



Jackson led the conference and the Golden Tigers in scoring averaging 19.9 points per game shooting 50.3 percent from the field during the regular season to clinch the SIAC Western Division title with 15-3 mark. The Merrillville, Indiana native also averaged 10.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.



Tuskegee’s senior guard, JuToreyia Willis, has been named SIAC Women’s Defensive Player of the Year. Willis, a native of Chattanooga, TN, collected 23 blocks this season and averaged 6.5 rebounds on the season. The 5’11 guard also averaged 14.9 points for the Golden Tigers.



Evans of Clark Atlanta has earned this year’s Newcomer of the Year award after leading the Panthers with 8.2 rebounds per game. The Griffin, Ga. native averaged 14.5 points for the Panthers and connected on 65.4 percent of her free-throws from the charity line.



Rookie forward Imani Williams of Miles College has garnered this year’s Freshman of the Year award. Williams, in her first year with the Golden Bears, averaged 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.



In his 19th season with the Tigers, Coach Cedric Baker earns the 2022 SIAC Coach of the Year award leading his team to an almost perfect conference record (14-1), with only one loss on the season. In the Tigers’ second post-season appearance since joining the league, Coach Baker led his team to the top of the Eastern Division.



Benedict (Ay’Anna Bey, Ayanna Armstead, and Keondra Archie) placed three on the 2021-22 all-conference team. Tuskegee (Ashiala Jackson and JuToreyia Willis), Savannah State (Bria Gibbs and Le’Andrea Gillis), and Clark Atlanta (Reagan Jackson and Corriana Evans) each had two honorees on this year’s team. Lane’s Kayla Simmons rounded out this year’s selections.



In its inaugural season, the Elite 14 award recognized the student-athlete who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the SIAC championship level in his or her sport while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. Breah McGrady of Miles was the first recipient of this award in her respective sport.

(complete team listed below)

2022 SIAC Women’s Basketball All-Conference Teams

First Team

Ay’Anna Bey Benedict Forward Senior Blackwood, NJ Ashiala Jackson Tuskegee Forward R-Junior Merrillville, Ind. Ayanna Armstead Benedict Guard Senior Coral Springs, FL Reagan Jackson Clark Atlanta Guard Senior Chesapeake, VA Bria Gibbs Savannah State Center Junior Greensboro, NC

Second Team

Le’Andrea Gillis Savannah State Guard Senior Adrian, Ga. Keondra Archie Benedict Guard Senior Eastover, S.C. Corriana Evans Clark Atlanta Guard/Forward Sophomore Griffin, Ga. JuToreyia Willis Tuskegee Guard Senior Chattanooga, TN Kayla Simmons Lane Power Forward/Center Junior Brandon, MS

Coach of the Year

Cedric Baker, Savannah State



Player of the Year

Ashiala Jackson, Tuskegee

Defensive Player of the Year



JuToreyia Willis, Tuskegee





Newcomer of the Year



Corriana Evans, Clark Atlanta





Freshman of the Year



Imani Williams, Miles

Elite 14 Honoree



Breah McGrady, Miles



