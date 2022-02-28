Hundreds Of Supporters Of Ukraine Rally In Chicago Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) — Urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to “stop,” supporters of Ukraine gathered for a rally in Chicago’s Millennium Park and marched in the city’s downtown and Loop Sunday.
They met early in the afternoon.
Many carried Ukrainian flags along with their signs.
They then walked along Wacker Drive and the Chicago River, making pleas for the United States to support Ukraine and to remember the children caught in the war’s grip.
