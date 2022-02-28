ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds Of Supporters Of Ukraine Rally In Chicago Loop

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmiaW_0eQri35G00

CHICAGO (CBS) — Urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to “stop,” supporters of Ukraine gathered for a rally in Chicago’s Millennium Park and marched in the city’s downtown and Loop Sunday.

They met early in the afternoon.

Many carried Ukrainian flags along with their signs.

They then walked along Wacker Drive and the Chicago River, making pleas for the United States to support Ukraine and to remember the children caught in the war’s grip.

