Flood Warning issued for Coshocton by NWS
Effective: 2022-03-02 20:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-05 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC031-031630- /O.CON.KPBZ.FL.W.0009.000000T0000Z-220305T1200Z/ /CSHO1.1.ER.220218T0054Z.220226T1030Z.220305T0600Z.NO/ 837 PM EST Wed Mar 2 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL...alerts.weather.gov
