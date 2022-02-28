Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Won't play Sunday

Harden (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports. Harden had appeared in each of the last four matchups after returning from a hamstring injury, and he averaged 26.8 points, 12.0 assists and 7.5 rebounds in 36.5 minutes per game during that time. He'll be held out for the second half of a back-to-back set as part of his scheduled management program, so Furkan Korkmaz, Isaiah Joe and Shake Milton should see increased run against Miami.
