That first Funko Pop drop for an upcoming Marvel Studios film is always an exciting event – and not just because of the figures. Often, the Pops give us a more in depth look at costumes and/or hints at plot points for the film. Today is one of those days. After a false start early this morning, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness just got a massive wave of Funko Pop figures, and we have all of the info you need right here.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO