The $149 Beauty Tool That Gave Reese Witherspoon Her SAG Awards Glow

Halle Berry, 55, reminded the world she’s still a kid at heart, jumping for joy in a god monokini with cutouts in new photos celebrating ‘Fitness Friday.’. Kicking your heels up never gets old, and no one looks better doing it than Halle Berry, 55. In a new series of photos shared to her Instagram, the actress had fun, athletic fun on the beach and looked absolutely stunning in the process, rocking a gold monokini with cutouts, beachy waves, and glowing skin. In the caption, Halle invited followers to “jump in” with her to an upcoming “Fitness Friday” workout, and after one look at her chiseled abs, the offer is hard to resist.
