The $149 Beauty Tool That Gave Reese Witherspoon Her SAG Awards Glow

By Jessica Harrington
 7 days ago
Reese Witherspoon arrived at the 28th Annual SAG Awards looking as radiant as ever, and, as it turns out, it's in part because of a LED-light skin-care tool. Celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan used the SolaWave...

#Sag Awards
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

