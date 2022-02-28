ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Dressed at the 2022 SAG Awards

By Leigh Nordstrom and Alex Badia
 7 days ago

With the return of the in-person awards show comes the triumphant return of the best dressed lists.

After a pushback of a few weeks due to the Omicron variant, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, now in its 28th year, were held on Sunday in Los Angeles, and brought out many celebrities in their fashionable best.

So who was best? In the gallery above, we break down our selections.

Cynthia Erivo stole the show in a striking custom fire engine red Louis Vuitton look, styled by Jason Bolden. Her vinyl gown was topped with a dramatic faux fur cape that added drama to the entire look.

Cate Blanchett , styled by Elizabeth Stewart, opted for a custom Armani black gown with a dramatic deep neckline, which was embellished with shiny black geometric shapes. She paired the dress with a deep side part and Pomellato jewelry.

Newcomer Demi Singleton , who stars as Serena Williams in “King Richard,” wore a custom Celine dress, styled by Jason Bolden. She gave the look the perfect youthful touch by pairing it with sheer black socks and strappy silver sandals.

Ariana DeBose , who stars in “West Side Story,” rocked an electric pink Valentino spring 2022 couture gown, which she paired with a diamond choker necklace. The look was styled by Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston.

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees include:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“Belfast”
“CODA”
“Don’t Look Up”
“House of Gucci”
“King Richard”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain — “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Olivia Colman — “The Lost Daughter”
Lady Gaga — “House of Gucci”
Jennifer Hudson — “Respect”
Nicole Kidman — “Being the Ricardos”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem — “Being the Ricardos”
Benedict Cumberbatch — “The Power of the Dog”
Andrew Garfield – “Tick, Tick…Boom!”
Will Smith — “King Richard”
Denzel Washington — “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“The Morning Show”
“Squid Game”
“Succession”
“Yellowstone”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“The Great”
“Hacks”
“The Kominsky Method”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murray Bartlett — “The White Lotus”
Oscar Isaac — “Scenes from a Marriage”
Michael Keaton — “Dopesick”
Ewan McGregor — “Halston”
Evan Peters — “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge — “The White Lotus”
Cynthia Erivo — “Genius: Aretha”
Margaret Qualley — “Maid”
Jean Smart — “Mare of Easttown”
Kate Winslet — “Mare of Easttown”

