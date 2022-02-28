ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz Exhibit Highlights the best of UI Jazz Collection

By Abigail Spencer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Hitting the High Notes" put together in conjunction with UI Jazz Fest. The University of Idaho has a long history with Jazz, since the 1960’s the Lionel Hampton Music festival has been celebrating and honoring jazz music, with one of the oldest and largest jazz festivals in the world. In addition...

