Granite City shows up in style for first Mardi Gras

Isabella Gutierrez waits for more candy and beads to be thrown her way at the Granite City Mardi Gras parade. (Billy Woods/The Intelligencer)

Kari Shipley and Chelsea Scaturro were hoping they’d have at least a handful of people in attendance for the city’s first Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday.

Instead, the presales for the bar crawl wristbands exceeded 500, forcing them to order more wristbands — and more buses.

Before Saturday was over, Shipley and Scaturro were told they were signed up for life with the Granite City Mardi Gras.

“This is overwhelming,” Scaturro said. “This is more than we ever could have expected.

"But this is what we should’ve expected because this is how Granite City is," she said. "We love local stuff and doing stuff in town.”

With Niedringhaus Avenue blocked off for the day, Saturday's Mardi Gras parade started at 1 p.m. with the block party happening immediately afterward. Beads and candy were tossed from parade floats to the spectators celebrating on the sidewalks. The parade concluded with Curly’s Corner Market being named the winner of the best float.

The parade route was the traditional route for Granite City. It headed west down 27th Street, turning left and then right

There were 25 vendors in attendance. At Tinseltown, New Orleans-themed cocktails were served in a souvenir mug along with New Orleans-themed food.

The daytime events were more directed at a family audience.

“We wanted to bring the families out,” Shipley said. “We are such a community-based city.”

The inaugural Mardi Gras bar crawl ran from 5 to 10 p.m. Six buses took partygoers to 22 bars around the city.

“The bar crawl was cool because there were a lot of bars that we had never been to that we got to go to," Scaturro said. “We’re hoping everyone else gets to go to these bars for the first time and feels comfortable and starts going more.

"The bars were all itching to do something," she said. "So they jumped at the opportunity.”

Shipley added, “We wanted to bring business to our city.”

The Granite City Mardi Gras Facebook page also logged more than 1,000 followers. Plans have already begun for next year's event, and Scaturro said they have a giant checklist of things that will be added.

“It’s great to do this,” Scaturro said. “People were wanting this and it’s just amazing that we could do something here at home.”

The first-time event came as COVID precautions are easing and public events are starting to return.

“I’m just glad to see everyone out and having fun,” Shipley said.