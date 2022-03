On Saturday night at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, we will bear witness to one of the most anticipated events in college basketball. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski will be on the sideline for his final game at historic Cameron Indoor Stadium. And to add a little extra intrigue, the No. 4 Blue Devils' opponent is the North Carolina Tar Heels. The greatest rivalry in college hoops will be renewed for the final time at Cameron with the legend presiding over the Blue Devils.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO