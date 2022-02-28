Chittenango boys basketball roars to sectional Class B final

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Long-awaited glory for the Chittenango boys basketball team is now within close reach.

All the 22-1, top-seeded Bears have to do is travel to Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena this Sunday and, at 3 p.m., turn back the challenge of Utica Academy of Science to claim the Section III Class B championship, something not gained since 1977.

To get to the title game, Chittenango had to climb past no. 5 seed Central Valley Academy in Sunday’s semifinal, also played at SRC Arena, and despite some worrisome moments, the Bears were able to prevail 76-69.

What had fueled Chittenango all season was the way it put up big point totals early in games to demoralize opponents, and it again started quick, Ryan Moesch’s consecutive 3-pointers helping to build a 24-10 edge by the end of the first quarter.

CVA, who had rallied from 14 points down to stun no. 4 seed Westhill in the quarterfinals, made up most of that deficit in the second period, moving within seven and then seeing Jaylon O’Neal hit a shot from just inside the half-court line at the horn to make it 33-29 at the break.

Try as it could, though, the Thunder could not find Ryan Moesch, who flashed open again for three more 3-pointers in what proved to be a decisive third quarter, the Bears restoring its double-digit margin.

Again CVA tried to catch up, pulling within four, 63-59, midway through the final period, but a critical sequence with 2:18 left saw Alex Moesch hit a basket, get fouled and then a CVA technical foul followed.

Moesch made all of the free throws and the Bears were able to finish it from there, Alex Moesch getting 27 points and Ryan Moesch 21 points as Bryce Bishop had 12 points and Jacob Dawkins eight points.

Before this, Chittenango first had to turn back the challenge of no. 8 seed Skaneateles in last Tuesday’s Class B quarterfinal, a game that was nerve-wracking for quite a while before the Bears put away the Lakers 74-61.

Skaneateles simply would not let Chittenango put together its trademark fast start, managing to trade baskets for most of the first half.

And that trend continued deep into the third quarter, too, leaving the Bears only in front 50-45 heading into the final period and, more alarmingly, having two of its key players get into foul trouble.

They would foul out, but Alex Moesch, who had passed 1,000 career points in the team’s round-of-16 victory over Solvay Feb. 19, would lead a late charge that finally put Skaneateles away.

Hitting on nine free throws, Alex Moesch got 25 points overall, with Ty Kelly adding 20 points and Ryan Moesch getting 15 points. Bishop finished with eight points.

UAS, the no. 3 seed, has managed, so far in the sectional playoffs, to claim each of its three games by double-digit margins, handling Institute of Technology Central 67-48, ousting Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 71-58 and, in the semifinals, knocking out no. 2 seed and reigning champion Lowville 67-49.