Musical SNL sketch features churro vendor, subway violence, Guardian Angels
By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
7 days ago
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Saturday Night Live musical sketch broke down a range of subway issues and features.
It opened with Andrew Dismukes and Chris Redd waiting for a train. The wait time? Fuggedaboutit.
While they waited, they wanted snacks. John Mulaney, playing a subway vendor, advised against buying a churro.
From there, the music kicked off, featuring “Fiddler on the Roof,” “South Pacific,” “Les Misérables, “Little “Shop of Horrors” and more.
“This is the F train running on the Q tracks, skipping random stations when I feel like it,” a conductor said as she pulled into the station.
The sketch touched on subway stabbings, flashers and puddles “of unidentifiable origin.” LCD Soundsystem, wearing red coats and berets, played the role of the Guardian Angels. Founder Curtis Sliwa later tweeted out the sketch.
This isn’t Mulaney’s first musical SNL sketch dealing with New York. He was previously in a “Bodega Bathroom” sketch back in 2019.
