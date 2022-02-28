ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musical SNL sketch features churro vendor, subway violence, Guardian Angels

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Saturday Night Live musical sketch broke down a range of subway issues and features.

It opened with Andrew Dismukes and Chris Redd waiting for a train. The wait time? Fuggedaboutit.

While they waited, they wanted snacks. John Mulaney, playing a subway vendor, advised against buying a churro.

From there, the music kicked off, featuring “Fiddler on the Roof,” “South Pacific,” “Les Misérables, “Little “Shop of Horrors” and more.

    SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — John Mulaney, LCD Soundsystem Episode 1818 — Pictured: Musical guest LCD Soundsystem during the Subway Churro sketch on Saturday, February 26, 2022
    SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — John Mulaney, LCD Soundsystem Episode 1818 — Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Sherman, host John Mulaney, and Kenan Thompson during the Subway Churro sketch on Saturday, February 26, 2022
    SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — John Mulaney, LCD Soundsystem Episode 1818 — Pictured: (l-r) Host John Mulaney, Chris Redd, and Andrew Dismukes during the Subway Churro sketch on Saturday, February 26, 2022
    SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — John Mulaney, LCD Soundsystem Episode 1818 — Pictured: Melissa Villaseñor during the Subway Churro sketch on Saturday, February 26, 2022
    SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — John Mulaney, LCD Soundsystem Episode 1818 — Pictured: Kyle Mooney during the Subway Churro sketch on Saturday, February 26, 2022
    SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — John Mulaney, LCD Soundsystem Episode 1818 — Pictured: Punkie Johnson during the Subway Churro sketch on Saturday, February 26, 2022
    SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — John Mulaney, LCD Soundsystem Episode 1818 — Pictured: (l-r) Chris Redd and Andrew Dismukes during the Subway Churro sketch on Saturday, February 26, 2022

“This is the F train running on the Q tracks, skipping random stations when I feel like it,” a conductor said as she pulled into the station.

The sketch touched on subway stabbings, flashers and puddles “of unidentifiable origin.” LCD Soundsystem, wearing red coats and berets, played the role of the Guardian Angels. Founder Curtis Sliwa later tweeted out the sketch.

This isn’t Mulaney’s first musical SNL sketch dealing with New York. He was previously in a “Bodega Bathroom” sketch back in 2019.

To watch the full SNL subway sketch, click here .

