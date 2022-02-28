TikTok users stunned at viral behind the scenes Chick-Fil-A clip

In addition to being consistently rated one of the finest fast food chains in America — it got its seventh straight customer satisfaction award win last summer — Chick-fil-A is highly respected among its workers. Almost 80% of employee reviews on Comparably are positive, while Indeed gives the company nearly four stars out of five. TikTok isn't completely convinced that Chick-fil-A employees have reason to show love for the chicken chain, however. A video uploaded to the social media platform shows workers at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru, using tablet computers to take customers' orders while standing in the rain. To remain shielded from the elements, they are wearing bright yellow reflective boxes with plastic windows, which have received mixed opinions from commenters.
