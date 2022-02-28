ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok users stunned at viral behind the scenes Chick-Fil-A clip

dexerto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok users have been left stunned after a viral video shows off a conveyor belt sending food to the drive-thru at a Chick-fil-A. You can find all kinds of videos on TikTok—the Social Media platform has it all. Including behind-the-scenes looks at kitchens and fast food drive-thrus. One...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This TikTok Had Fans Debating Chick-Fil-A's Treatment Of Employees

In addition to being consistently rated one of the finest fast food chains in America — it got its seventh straight customer satisfaction award win last summer — Chick-fil-A is highly respected among its workers. Almost 80% of employee reviews on Comparably are positive, while Indeed gives the company nearly four stars out of five. TikTok isn't completely convinced that Chick-fil-A employees have reason to show love for the chicken chain, however. A video uploaded to the social media platform shows workers at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru, using tablet computers to take customers' orders while standing in the rain. To remain shielded from the elements, they are wearing bright yellow reflective boxes with plastic windows, which have received mixed opinions from commenters.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Food Beast

Viral TikTok Clip Shows 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Waiting Tables Just 4 Years Ago

@just.darleen This is amazing @Angus Cloud fast forward now you’re a star on Euphoria. #fezcoeuphoria #fez #euphoria #brunchtok ♬ Forever - Labrinth. Imagine going through your Snapchat memories and recognizing 'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud, AKA Fez, bussing your table at your birthday brunch in Brooklyn. That's exactly what happened to Darlene Justance four years ago as her friends brought to her attention that very scenario recently.
BROOKLYN, NY
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Viral Video#Behind The Scenes#Vehicles#Social Media
DIY Photography

Horrific graphic photos serve as a reminder to stop risking your life for a photo

When you’re taking a photo in a tricky location, lose your focus for just a moment and it can lead to a disaster. A former pro surfer Mike Lambresi recently had an accident that almost had him killed. While trying to take a photo, he lost his footing and fell. As a result, he suffered terrible injuries that may even cost him his foot.
ACCIDENTS
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Mashed

This Reddit 'Survey' Reveals Which Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Is Most Popular

Chick-fil-A is one of the most-loved fast-casual restaurants in the United States. According to QSR Magazine, as of 2021, Chick-fil-A was the third highest-grossing restaurant in the fast-food or fast-casual industry, landing behind only McDonald's and Starbucks, respectively. The company earned more than $12 billion in sales that year, and though it used to be more popular in the South, it now has over 2,400 locations all over the country.
RESTAURANTS
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Bold Style for First Public Appearance Since Being Declared Single

Just a day after officially being declared legally single in court, the reality star stepped out in bold style for her first public appearance since the personal milestone. The mom of four turned heads in a moto-inspired Balenciaga jacket -- she's a face of the brand -- paired with leather leggings, heels, sunglasses and a mini Balenciaga crocodile-embossed purse to attend the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening in Los Angeles on Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
floor8.com

Ye opened up about divorce from Kim Kardashian on Instagram: 'Divorce feels like suffocating. Barely breathing.'

Kanye West doesn't seem to be taking the judge's decision, to grant Kim Kardashian's wishes to be divorced from the rapper, very well. After a turbulent few months between the former couple, which saw the Gold Digger and Donda rapper harass the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's new beau Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson online, a judge in California granted the SKIMS founder her appeal to be divorced from her estranged husband, on Wednesday - making Kim "legally" a single woman.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy