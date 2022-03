Cleveland Browns are linked to Jermaine Johnson II in this latest CBS mock draft. The Cleveland Browns are more than likely to take a wide receiver in the first round, that is unless they land more than one big receiver name in free agency. If the Browns land an Amari Cooper and Chris Godwin, then you can see the Browns drafting someone else in the first round. If the receiver(s) the team wants aren’t there, they could go defensive end/tackle in the first round.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO