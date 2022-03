ATHENS, Ga. – No. 46 Ole Miss Women’s Tennis (6-3, 0-1 SEC) was swept, 7-0, by No. 36 Georgia (4-2, 0-0 SEC) on Friday afternoon. The Rebels faced a tough task versus a Georgia Bulldogs team featuring five singles players ranked in the ITA individual rankings. Ole Miss and Georgia were extremely competitive in doubles; however, the Bulldogs proved to be too much in singles competition taking all but one set in the second portion of competition.

