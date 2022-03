That’s been the question for two decades. My annual ideas haven’t been any worse than their reality. So here we go again this offseason. — 1. Re-do Xavien Howard’s contract. Yes, talks have begun and general manager Chris Grier says it’s a priority. But it’s not as cut-and-dried as that. Howard is set to make $13.7 million this year. He’ll want the $20 million the top-paid defensive back, Jalen Ramsey is making. You don’t want to hand new coach Mike McDaniel a headache his first training camp. So get Howard on board and ...

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO