Santa Monica, CA

'Support Ukraine' rally held in Santa Monica

By Daniella De Robbio
 7 days ago

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KNX) – On Third Promenade Street in Santa Monica, thousands participated in the “Support the Ukraine” rally calling for an end to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

The march was organized by the Ukrainian Culture Center Los Angeles, according to City News Service .

For many participating in the rally, the situation is personal. Yulia, who is from the Ukraine, told KNX she still has family living there.

“They’re scared and hiding in their basements, so they’re still alive so that’s good,” she said.

Another woman, Mila, told KNX her mother in the Ukraine had a close call.

“There was missile coming from Russian’s invasion in the neighborhood (that was) I would say one mile, but luckily she had enough time to get her bags in the shelter,” she said.

Some of the participants were Russian, including Andre who told KNX many Russians don’t support President Vladimir Putin’s decision.

“(We) have one crazy leader who wants to destroy Ukraine and we as a nation (are) against this,” he said. “We didn’t accept his decision.”

