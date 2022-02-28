ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Floor collapses during Colorado house party, 3 injured

By DJ Summers, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dc7jr_0eQrdRXu00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Three people were taken to the hospital after the floor of a home collapsed during a house party in Colorado Saturday night.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and South Metro Fire Rescue were first called to the home in Aurora for an unknown medical problem after a 911 caller reported “people were dying” and hung up.

When authorities arrived on scene, they reported “over 100 juveniles” in the street and found “a large portion of the first floor [had] collapsed into the basement,” South Metro Fire Rescue explains .

While witnesses reported five people were trapped in the basement, firefighters were able to determine there was no one caught in the debris.

Three victims were transported to the hospital, two with minor injuries and one with serious injuries. All three were found outside the home, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Photos shared by South Metro Fire Rescue , seen below, show emergency crews responding to the home.

  • A house party of 100-150 juveniles collapsed into the basement late Saturday night.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRKo8_0eQrdRXu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKWtj_0eQrdRXu00

Officials say a house party broke the home’s floor.

“Video of the incident was posted on social media, and it shows a large crowd jumping on the first floor when the collapse occurred. Numerous people violently fell into the basement and [it’s] truly remarkable that no deaths or additional injuries occurred. A Building Department official confirmed that too many people (approximately 100-150) were occupying the space and their weight caused the floor to buckle,” fire officials say .

The collapse caused a brief natural gas leak that first responders shut off. Technicians also braced the home to prevent further collapse, and are helping to find temporary housing for the now-displaced residents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Oklahoma woman shoots and kills ex-boyfriend during break-in

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — A Yukon woman shoots and kills an intruder who is her ex-boyfriend. Police say Sunday morning around 4 a.m., a woman called 9-1-1 after shooting her ex-boyfriend during a break-in and attack. In the 300 block of Spruce Drive detectives say the man broke into...
YUKON, OK
KFOR

A big warm this week but Winter might not be over yet. Here’s why.

It’s all about the Jet Stream. The Jet Stream is the core of the strongest winds aloft mostly flowing from west to east across the lower 48 states and is driven by very strong temperature differences across the country. Usually when storm systems approach Oklahoma we are on the warm side of the Jet Stream as is the case this week. Temps will warm up big time! But then as the storm system moves east colder air dives south from the north side of the Jet Stream and it turns colder again. And sometimes Oklahoma can get winter weather depending on the exact track of these storm systems moving within the Jet Stream. We are watching this closely! Here’s the jet Stream forecast for this weekend. As you can see the colder air is lurking just north and could drop south into Oklahoma again. Stay tuned!
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Oklahoma State
mycolumbuspower.com

Black Man Dies After Being Shot 20 Times In Emergency Room By Ohio Police Officers, Medical Examiner Says

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. On April 12, last year, 27-year-old Black man Miles Jackson was shot and killed by police officers in a Columbus, Ohio, emergency room. Jackson allegedly had a gun tucked into his sweatpants and the gun reportedly went off, which doesn’t mean he opened fire in the ER, it just means the gun went off. Now, a medical examiner has ruled Jackson’s death a homicide and reported that he was shot 20 times and suffered wounds to his head, chest, and abdomen.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado House#House Party#Accident#Kdvr#South Metro Fire Rescue#Building Department#Nexstar Media Inc
Shropshire Star

Two guilty over Kyrell killing after ‘harrowing’ abuse caught on mobile phone

Phylesia Shirley and her former partner, Kemar Brown, subjected two-year-old Kyrell Matthews to repeated attacks in the weeks before his death. A woman and her violent ex-boyfriend have been found guilty of killing a two-year-old boy after their horrific abuse was captured on secret mobile phone recordings. Kyrell Matthews was...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
KFOR

Violent shooting suspect arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police apprehended a man who allegedly shot someone several times. Jon Williams, 24 was arrested Wednesday at a hotel near Interstate 240 and Western Avenue, according to Oklahoma City Police Department officials. Williams is suspected of two counts of shooting with intent to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WDVM 25

Two armed suspects run gate at Joint Base Andrews

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — A source at Joint Base Andrews said two people ran a gate at the base, armed with weapons. One person is in custody while security forces are still searching for the second person. This is a developing story, stick with WDVM 25 for the latest updates.
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD
KFOR

Bill would allow undocumented workers to get driver’s licenses

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Republics and Democrats agreeing on undocumented worker legislation? It could be happening at the Oklahoma State Capitol. A bill that would help undocumented workers get a state driver’s license is getting both blue and red support, partially because it could mean more green for the state.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy