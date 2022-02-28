4-year-old accidentally shot, killed in parking lot, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A four-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed in a car in a parking lot Sunday night, DeKalb police said.

The victim was inside a car in the Publix parking lot on Panola Road with another relative around 5 p.m. when he was shot, police said. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died.

No one else was injured, and no arrests have been made at this time. Police said they are investigating what led to the shooting.

Police did not release the identity of the boy or the relative in the car with him.

