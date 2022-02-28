Early Fog Then Sun And Some Showers For Florida Today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One more day at 80° to end the weekend, then cooler and drier air returns. We’re tracking a cold front that drops south across the Suncoast Monday. Fog could develop Sunday night into Monday morning as the front approaches. There is still little to no moisture for rain with this front. But cooler air moves in with northerly winds. That takes us back to mid-70s for highs and 50s for lows, basically average temps for this time of year. We could certainly use any rain - We’re just over an inch below normal for the month and more than three inches so far for the year! The only chance showing up in the American computer model is around March 10th. Too early to tell if that one if rain actually develops, so we’ll keep watching! Definitely expect the 80s to make a comeback by the end of the week.

