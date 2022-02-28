ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Early Fog Then Sun And Some Showers For Florida Today

By Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
southfloridareporter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies to South Florida. Look for a few east coast showers and breezy conditions near the Gulf coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the...

