The Rangers start their last long road trip of the season tonight in Winnipeg. From here, they go to Minnesota, St. Louis, and Dallas, so this is their only game against a team not headed to the playoffs. That doesn’t make this a must win, but it is most certainly a should win. Winnipeg has been getting some bad goaltending lately, but they do have some solid scoring depth up front.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO