Valley champs: Chargers cruise to SVL title in the pool

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 7 days ago
Dow's Henry Sabin competes in the 100 yard freestyle during the Saginaw Valley League Championship in boysâ€™ swimming and diving Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at Saginaw Valley State University. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

Dow High’s depth paid off Saturday, as the Chargers won the Saginaw Valley League Championship meet in boys’ swimming and diving at Saginaw Valley State University.

Dow finished with 1,028.5 points to finish well ahead of second-place Grand Blanc (759) and third-place Saginaw Heritage (610). Bay City Central took fourth (439), while Midland High was fifth (433) and Bay City Western seventh out of nine teams.

The Chargers had 22 top-eight finishers in the 12 events, including wins by Thomas Bacigalupo in both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 butterfly and Nathan Velez in the 100 freestyle, as well as second-place finishes by the 200 medley relay team, Velez in the 50 freestyle, Noah Buist in the 100 freestyle, the 200 freestyle relay team, Eli Soderberg in the 100 backstroke, and the 400 freestyle relay team.

The Chemics had 10 top-eight finalists, highlighted by fourth-place finishes by the 200 freestyle relay team, Mitchell McMath in the 100 backstroke, and Brenden Granzo in the 100 breaststroke. McMath’s time of 58.49 in the 100 back was a school record, while the 200 free relay time of 1:33.74 by Jacob Hyde, Lawrence Millward, McMath, and Trenton Smerdon was both a school record and a state qualifying time.

Heritage’s Andrew Gladki was named Swimmer of the Meet, while Dow’s Claire Fries and Grand Blanc’s Emily Overmyer were named SVL co-Coaches of the Year.

Following are the top-eight finishers for Dow, Midland, and Bay City Western in each event:

200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – 2. Dow (Eli Soderberg, Nic Courier, Thomas Bacigalupo, Harry Shuster) 1:40.69; 5. Midland (Mitchell McMath, Brenden Granzo, Jacob Hyde, Lawrence Millward) 1:44.30; 7. BCW (Wade Rozek, Dylan Berthiaume, Owen Baker, Kolby Gross) 1:54.50

200 FREESTYLE – 1. Bacigalupo (D) 1:47.67; 4. Noah Buist (D) 1:48.50; 6. Tyler Bacigalupo (D) 1:53.85; 8. Ryan Christensen (D) 1:58.56

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 3. Soderberg (D) 2:03.30; 4. Courier (D) 2:05.91; 8. Millward (M) 2:11.72

50 FREESTYLE – 2. Nathan Velez (D) 22.40; 7. Hyde (M) 23.26; 8. Shuster (D) 23.34

1-METER DIVING – 3. Rozek (B) 289.55; 6. Justin Darby (B) 256.55

100 BUTTERFLY – 1. Th. Bacigalupo (D) 53.58; 5. Sarab Dhingra (D) 56.93

100 FREESTYLE – 1. Velez (D) 49.12; 2. Buist (D) 49.24; 6. Hyde (M) 51.09; 7. Logan Finney (D) 51.84

500 FREESTYLE – 4. Ty. Bacigalupo (D) 5:07.65; 5. Eli Buist (D) 5:11.51; 7. Ben Frame (M) 5:20.76

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – 2. Dow (N. Buist, Velez, Finney, Shuster) 1:30.16; 4. Midland (Hyde, Millward, McMath, Trenton Smerdon) 1:33.74; 7. BCW (Ashton Cramer, Darby, Chase Robertson, Carter Lijewski) 1:46.42

100 BACKSTROKE – 2. Soderberg (D) 55.31; 4. McMath (M) 58.49; 6. Christensen (D) 59.20; 8. Millward (M) 1:01.44

100 BREASTSTROKE – 3. Courier (D) 1:02.86; 4. Granzo (M) 1:03.27; 6. Stanton Millward (M) 1:06.49; 7. Alex Yeakle (D) 1:08.38

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – 2. Dow (Th. Bacigalupo, Ty. Bacigalupo, N. Buist, Velez) 3:18.73; 6. BCW (Rozek, Owen Baker, Berthiaume, Gross) 3:39.81

Comments / 0

Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

