Colorado has 1 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 7 days ago

DENVER ( Stacker ) — For the last couple of years, headlines about the housing market have dominated the news cycles. From housing shortages to sky-high home prices, we’ve all heard about how the pandemic has affected nearly every housing market across the nation. Many of us have experienced the phenomenon firsthand. But while the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the housing market, there are plenty of other factors that have spurred housing growth in counties across the nation—and these factors aren’t as widely discussed.

Take, for example, the massive impact the oil boom has had on housing in the Midwest. Between 2007 and 2012, employment in North Dakota’s oil and gas industry increased by 354%, resulting in a 19% population growth in western North Dakota alone. As oil companies—and oilfield employees—continue to move in, sleepy towns and counties have been upended by the sudden influx of residents. While more jobs may boost the economy, the rapid growth can also leave cities struggling to keep up with demands for health services, roads, transportation, and housing.

So which counties have seen the biggest housing growth over the last decade—and why? Better Mortgage, an online lender and homeownership platform with a free mortgage calculator , used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s decennial census to calculate which counties have seen the greatest increase in housing units over the last 10 years. The counties are ranked according to the percent change in housing units between 2010-2020, and the top 20 counties with the biggest growth in housing were selected for the national story . Census data on housing was released on Aug. 12, 2021, for all counties in America.

Which county in Colorado showed up on the list?

12. Broomfield County

– Change in housing units (2010–2020): 8,652 (+38.2% since 2010)
– Housing units (2020): 31,298
– Housing units (2010): 22,646

Over the last decade, housing in the city of Denver has become extremely expensive and extremely limited, which has significantly impacted other areas in the metro, including Broomfield County. From 2010 to 2020, Broomfield County’s population increased by a whopping 32.6% as new residents flocked to the Rocky Mountains. In turn, the housing inventory in Broomfield County exploded as more new developments were built to accommodate the growth in population. Other factors, like Broomfield County’s thriving economy attracting more and more job seekers to the area, have added to the rapid population and housing growth.

In other areas of the nation, rapid rates of housing growth have other catalysts, including urban sprawl and economic growth. And, in rare cases, growth can even be caused by an unprecedented influx of retirees relocating to the area. The only consistent factor across these counties is that the subsequent housing growth has had a big impact on the housing market.

Keep reading to see which counties have been at the top of the housing market boom over the last decade.

Counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

#1. McKenzie County, North Dakota: 4,571 housing units added 2010-2020 (+147.9% since 2010)
#2. Williams County, North Dakota: 9,763 housing units added 2010-2020 (+93.3% since 2010)
#3. Hays County, Texas: 34,117 housing units added 2010-2020 (+57.4% since 2010)
#4. Dallas County, Iowa: 13,865 housing units added 2010-2020 (+50.9% since 2010)
#5. Comal County, Texas: 22,831 housing units added 2010-2020 (+48.5% since 2010)

ShyPatriot
7d ago

This is nothing to be proud of. The developments are cheap, poorly planned, future ghettos.

