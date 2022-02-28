Andrew Garfield’s Red Carpet Thoughts on Russia-Ukraine: ‘It’s a Tricky Day to Celebrate’

Does Jeff Bezos tune into SNL? If so, what sources say is his latest scheme—sending Pete Davidson to space—might have been born out of jealousy after watching an episode where his nemesis Elon Musk did it first. It was reported Thursday by Page Six that the King of Staten Island himself is in the latter stages of closing a deal to join the Amazon founder on an upcoming Blue Origin space flight. “Pete is excited,” a source close to the actor said. “They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized.” The source reported that the flight, if all goes according to plan, will likely happen sometime this year. Bezos and Davidson get on “really well,” they added. The entrepreneur shot himself towards the stars for the first time last July, riding in Blue Origin’s New Shepard launch vehicle. A few months later, he sent Star Trek’s very own William Shatner up into orbit. The report came less than a day after rapper Kanye West, who has spent weeks huffing and puffing his way through a one-sided feud with Davidson, released alarming footage to accompany a new song, in which a claymation version of Davidson is seen being kidnapped and buried alive.

