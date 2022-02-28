ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Garfield’s Red Carpet Thoughts on Russia-Ukraine: ‘It’s a Tricky Day to Celebrate’

By Marlow Stern
 7 days ago
On Sunday night, the stars of Hollywood got glammed up and attended the SAG Awards at the Barker Hangar of Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California. The glitzy event, which required a negative COVID test and proof of vaccination to attend, occurred at an admittedly strange time, what with COVID-19...

TheDailyBeast

‘The Lost Daughter,’ ‘Drive My Car,’ ‘Summer of Soul’ Win Big at Spirit Awards

The Lost Daughter was the big winner at Sunday night’s 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards, raking in three statuettes for best feature, director, and best screenplay. The cool younger cousin to more traditionally stodgy film awards ceremonies, the Spirit Awards honors films that cost less than $22.5 million to make—meaning that Oscar frontrunners like Belfast and Power of the Dog were not up for consideration. The evening, hosted by husband-and-wife duo Nick Offerman and Megan Mullaly, proved to be an emotional event, with The Lost Daughter director Maggie Gyllenhaal accepting her awards through tears. “I love independent film,” she said. “I grew up making independent film.” Also emotionally affected was Summer of Soul director Questlove, who accepted the award for best documentary. “I’m not going to cry right now, I’m not, I’m not,” he said. Best international feature went to the Japanese-language Drive My Car, also nominated for the top prize at the forthcoming Oscars. Simon Rex (Red Rocket) and Taylour Paige (Zola) collected the best lead acting awards, with Paige saying, “Wow, I am in shock. I wrote something because I’m not eloquent and I’m drunk.” Offerman and Mullaly’s hosting duties included saying they hoped Putin “fucks off and goes home,” and asking the audience to raise their middle fingers in a “Spirit Awards salute.”
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Oscars Hit With Act of Protest From Former Winner After Its Decision to Cut Eight Categories From Live Show

An Oscar winner has resigned from the Motion Picture Academy in an act of protest over its contentious decision to chop eight categories from the live broadcast of the Oscars later this month, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sound engineer and re-recording mixer Tom Fleischman, who was nominated five times before winning the coveted statue in 2011 for Martin Scorsese’s Hugo, quit a little more than a week after the Academy’s plan for the 93rd Oscars program was unveiled. In a move that has been largely ridiculed from both inside and outside Hollywood, awards for the sound, film editing, documentary short, original score, makeup/hairstyling, production design, animated short, live-action short categories will be handed out an hour before the live telecast begins, with the ceremonies being spliced into the live show. The Academy’s decision reportedly stemmed from ABC’s push for the three-hour broadcast to be more entertaining.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Marisa Tomei Changes Her Tune Over Being Stiffed on Pete Davidson Film, After ‘Making $1M Upfront’

Marisa Tomei is attempting to do some damage control after she claimed this week that she was stiffed for playing Pete Davidson’s mother in The King of Staten Island. “I actually just was talking to Pete today, because I was like, ‘I never got paid for that. Did you? In this age of transparency, can we talk?’,” she told Rolling Stone in an interview published on Thursday about the Judd Apatow-directed film, that was written by Davidson, and based on him losing his firefighter father during 9/11.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Elizabeth Hurley Pays Tribute to Ex-Fiancé Shane Warne After Australian Cricketer Dies on Vacation in Thailand

Elizabeth Hurley paid tribute to her ex-fiancé, the legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Saturday after the 52-year-old died suddenly on Friday while vacationing in Thailand. “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever,” the British actress wrote on Instagram, along with a slideshow of photos of the former couple. “RIP my beloved Lionheart.” The pair had started dating in late 2010, with Warne proposing in September of 2011. However they split in late 2013, with the blame placed on the long-distance nature of their relationship. Warne later admitted he struggled with how close Hurley was with her ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant. In 2020, Steve Bing, the father of Hurley’s son, Damian, took his own life. Warne, who is considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, is believed to have died of a heart attack, according to officials in Koh Samui. While his family hasn't released further details of his passing, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a state funeral would be offered to Warne.
WORLD
Pete Davidson to Be Bezos’ Newest Space Buddy: Report

Does Jeff Bezos tune into SNL? If so, what sources say is his latest scheme—sending Pete Davidson to space—might have been born out of jealousy after watching an episode where his nemesis Elon Musk did it first. It was reported Thursday by Page Six that the King of Staten Island himself is in the latter stages of closing a deal to join the Amazon founder on an upcoming Blue Origin space flight. “Pete is excited,” a source close to the actor said. “They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized.” The source reported that the flight, if all goes according to plan, will likely happen sometime this year. Bezos and Davidson get on “really well,” they added. The entrepreneur shot himself towards the stars for the first time last July, riding in Blue Origin’s New Shepard launch vehicle. A few months later, he sent Star Trek’s very own William Shatner up into orbit. The report came less than a day after rapper Kanye West, who has spent weeks huffing and puffing his way through a one-sided feud with Davidson, released alarming footage to accompany a new song, in which a claymation version of Davidson is seen being kidnapped and buried alive.
CELEBRITIES
