First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and dry weather ahead

Things remain quiet tonight and for most of the day on Thursday, but as colder air moves in so does our Next Wintry Weather Maker. Weather Warn Day | Late Thursday and through Friday wintry mix and snow will breakout over our counties. What we will be tracking is how warm the air will be aloft. This is a major factor when forecast precipitation types like freezing rain, sleet and snow. Expect both snow and ice accumulation especially by Friday morning. As of now, it's looking like more snow is likely across our Northern Tier, with more ice favored over our Southern Tier, but we will update on projected totals soon! Plan for slick, hazardous travel come commute Friday morning, and stay with us for updates.

