First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and dry weather ahead

By Kristy Steward
WTKR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Sunday night! The gloomy weather we had earlier today has now cleared out and we'll have a lot of sunshine to enjoy throughout the workweek. A weakening cold front will pass through tonight, then high...

www.wtkr.com

95.3 MNC

Dry weather ahead after an overnight blast of snow in Indiana

You can expect several days of dry weather after the snow, sleet, and rain move out of Indiana Thursday night. Even though no precipitation is expected Friday, the roads will still be slick, so you’re advised to be careful on the roads during your morning and afternoon commutes. “It...
INDIANA STATE
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Grab the umbrella, the shorts, and the coat

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Spring-like weather makes a quick return, and then back to below-normal temperatures. Unsettled weather will settle in for the rest of the week. Clouds and spotty showers today, but it will be much warmer. Highs will warm to the low 70s. It will be...
WAFF

Sunshine and warmer temps for the week ahead!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scattered pockets of mist, drizzle and light rain will continue through the early evening hours. Skies will clear out slowly tonight with Monday morning temperatures around freezing, areas of fog and freezing fog will be possible for the Monday morning commute. The light north wind should prevent any widespread fog development The work and school week looks fantastic as we head into the month of March! Each day will be sunny and dry with highs warming from the low 60s to start the week.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Tracking highs in the 40s, 60s, 70s and 80s!

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. It's the first day of March and also the first day of Meteorological Spring! We've got quite the temperature spread through next week. Conditions though, look to remain mostly dry. A warm up is on tap today! Expect a few more clouds with highs...
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Fog and mist along with a tricky high temperature forecast

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:. Get ready for a misty and foggy start to our Friday. As a warm front slowly lifts north through our area this morning to midday, areas of dense fog and mist will be widespread. Temperatures to start are in the 30s and 40s and today's high temperature forecast is a tricky one. Since the warm front will lift first across North Carolina, I expect this is where we'll have highs in the 70s today. For the Southside, highs will only reach the low to mid 60s and for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore, highs will only reach the 50s. While the fog should evaporate during the second half of the afternoon, skies will stay mainly cloudy and a spotty shower will be possible.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ABC Action News

Forecast: Warm, sunny & dry

Mostly sunny and warm today with highs in the low to mid-80s. The sea breeze will keep beaches in the mid-70s. Look for warm weather with no rain to last through the entire week.
WECT

First Alert Forecast: possible record-highs ahead of a cool down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this Tuesday 2-22-22, mild south breezes helped to bring some much bigger digits to the temperature conversation - like seven. 70+ highs occurred for most parts of the Cape Fear Region. With an upper level ridge in place, expect lows tonight to drop where average highs are for this time of year: lower 60s. Wednesday, temperatures will rise to challenge the record of 80 degrees held for over 45 years.
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: More Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures

Some areas are still patchy with sleet and ice. Things will refreeze tonight but thaw again tomorrow, so make sure to take it slow if you are walking over ice. Temperatures are bottoming out in the low 20s with mostly clear skies. Temperatures in Springfield will top out at 49 degrees.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry And Cold On Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be cloudy and windy overnight, with gusts around 30 miles per hour. Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the teens with wind chills below zero areawide. (Credit: CBS) Breezy and cold for Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. Snow chances increase late Thursday afternoon and last through Friday morning. (Credit: CBS) Two to four inches of snowfall will be possible. Snow chances end by midmorning on Friday with highs near 30 degrees. (Credit: CBS) Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this weekend with highs in the mid 30s on Saturday and low 30s on Sunday. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Drizzle and flurries in the evening, then cloudy and windy overnight. Low 13° WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. High 26° THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Snow chances increase by the late afternoon. High 28°  
CHICAGO, IL
WOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Tracking a Weather Warn System to End the Week

Things remain quiet tonight and for most of the day on Thursday, but as colder air moves in so does our Next Wintry Weather Maker. Weather Warn Day | Late Thursday and through Friday wintry mix and snow will breakout over our counties. What we will be tracking is how warm the air will be aloft. This is a major factor when forecast precipitation types like freezing rain, sleet and snow. Expect both snow and ice accumulation especially by Friday morning. As of now, it's looking like more snow is likely across our Northern Tier, with more ice favored over our Southern Tier, but we will update on projected totals soon! Plan for slick, hazardous travel come commute Friday morning, and stay with us for updates.
Post Register

Record dry weather for February

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — We hit the kind of record we don’t want to see in a desert the airport had the driest February on record with only .08” of an inch of precipitation. To put things in perspective, the airport has been keeping records since 1940....
BOISE, ID
KITV.com

Saturday weather: Warning level surf expected, moderate trades & dry conditions

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - Partly cloudy with isolated showers windward; Mostly sunny leeward for Saturday. Highs 81 to 86. Trade winds 10 to 15+ mph. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail through Saturday, before lowering into the light to moderate range on Sunday. A few showers will affect windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings, while mainly dry conditions are expected in leeward areas.
PUKALANI, HI
Columbian

Weather Eye: Mostly dry weekend ahead as rain begins to taper off

The last day of February gave us quite a deluge, with nearly 2 inches of rain (1.79 inches) here in the city and 3 inches or more in our foothills. Vancouver’s rainfall for last month went into the record books with 3.06 inches compared to the average of 3.77 inches. If it weren’t for that pineapple express, we would have ended up way below average.
VANCOUVER, WA
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Lots of clouds, but a nice warmup this weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. We're just 15 days away from the First Day of Spring, but it will be feeling more like spring over the next few days. Today will feature more clouds than sun, but it will be much milder than Friday with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the coast to the mid 60s inland. Conditions will stay mainly dry, but a few raindrops are not out of the question. Won't be a big deal though.

